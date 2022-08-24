California avocado season draws to an end, Commission appoints interim president

With the California avocado season drawing quickly to a close, the California Avocado Commission has announced the appointment of an interim president.

With nearly 263 million pounds shipped through August 14, the crop is estimated to be about 97 percent harvested. The 2021-2022 crop year was highlighted by strong market conditions, an early start to harvesting and more of the crop shipping in the spring than is typical.

During the season, marketing was targeted to areas where the fruit was in distribution. In addition to consumer media and public relations, tightly targeted digital program support garnered 62 million impressions for retailers who merchandised the fruit.

Now, marketing support for California avocados is shifting into off-season mode and an active search continues for the role of California Avocado Commission president following the retirement of Tom Bellamore earlier this year.

During the Commission’s August board meeting it was announced that Ken Melban, a produce veteran with extensive experience, who serves as Commission Vice president, industry affairs, has been appointed to the role of interim president of the Commission.

“As we head into planning for the 2023 California avocado season, the California Avocado Commission board of directors is continuing its search for our next president,” said Rob Grether, chair of the Commission Board of Directors. “We are very pleased that CAC’s Ken Melban accepted our invitation to serve as interim president of the organization.”

Ken Melban joined the California Avocado Commission in 2011. He has focused on California avocado grower needs including communications, government affairs and advocacy, food safety and export development. He also has oversight of production research for the organization.

Prior to joining the Commission, Melban worked in the areas of crisis management, marketing and public relations.

The California Avocado Commission delineates crop years based on its fiscal year timing of November through October.