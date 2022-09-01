Westfalia celebrates 75 years of avocado supply

For over 75 years, Westfalia Fruit has maintained a consistent supply of quality avocados by utilizing a diverse supply chain in multiple continents across the globe and allowing access to fruit during uncertain times no matter the preferred region .

“Providing the freshest possible avocados to the world has been Westfalia’s Mission for over 75 years,” said Raina Nelson, President/CEO Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA LLC.

“Unlike other avocado competitors in the U.S., we are the growers and owners of the crop, as well as the source. From research to plate, our exceptional supply chain ensures our customers receive the highest-quality fruit possible when and where they need it,” she added.

Westfalia’s global footprint combined with its evolution of sustainable growing techniques and harvesting procedures ensures the delivery of ripe, premium avocados to its customers. Its sales team provides personal service and works in alignment with customers’ needs to fulfill the growing demand of avocados around the world.

In addition, the company is committed to producing safe, exceptional quality food, all while ensuring sustainable, ethical, and responsible management of its bio-resources and the communities and environments across the globe. Westfalia is taking steps to achieve zero waste to landfill, carbon neutrality, and to reduce pesticide usage on farms.

“We are the first Fairtrade-accredited avocado supplier in the world,” said Nelson. “This is a testament to our commitment to our people and communities, and the environment. Our goal has been, and always will be to grow the highest-quality avocados in harmony with our planet and its people.”

The avocados are grown and harvested in major regions, including Southern Africa, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and California. As well as California, the North American distribution network also includes Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Illinois.

Moreover, Westfalia’s sales offices are strategically located in Europe, North America, Latin America, and Southern Africa to manage the entire sales process with customers, from sourcing the fruit, to its transport through state-of-the-art warehouses, all the way to its final destination.