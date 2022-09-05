Pear Bureau Northwest predicts normal-sized fresh pear crop

With harvest underway throughout the four growing regions, Pear Bureau Northwest (PBNW) has announced a fresh pear estimate of 16.2 million standard box equivalents for Washington and Oregon, which is on par with the five-year average.

“Pear growers are in full harvest mode right now, hand picking a new crop of beautiful, tasty pears starting with Bartletts and Starkrimson,” stated Kevin Moffitt, President and CEO of PBNW.

“There will be a full range of sizes available, including popular large-sized fruit as well as smaller sizes to fill the popular pouch bags as well as sizes to fulfill export market demand,” he added.

The organic pear estimate is expected to come in at 1,823,000 million standard box equivalents, or 11 percent of the total projected Northwest crop.

In terms of domestic promotions, capitalizing on the latest trends and innovations in digital marketing as well as in-store, PBNW is initiating fresh promotions across the U.S. and Canada.

The 2022-23 season has kicked off with the launch of a new augmented reality experience, inspiring consumers to simply add pears to their every day meals, a new social campaign designed to continue elevating pears with a fresh perspective, all while leading up to Halloween promotions.

PBNW will also continue to expand online shopping programs at retail with banner ads and other shopper marketing promotions.

With regards to international promotions, the Northwest pear industry will rely heavily on key export markets like Mexico, Canada and the Central American region to once again successfully move the 2022 NW Pear crop.

“PBNW has bolstered the promotion budgets in these top export markets to continue to reach consumers in new and innovative ways through digital consumer outreach activities,” said Jeff Correa, International Marketing Director.

“As Covid restrictions are lessening in many countries, PBNW will also look to return to more in-person promotion activities, like in-store sampling promotions, which are very effective promotions for encouraging purchase.”

Across all regions, harvest started in mid-August for summer varieties like Starkrimson and Bartletts, with growers beginning to pick Bosc, Green and Red Anjou in early- to mid- September.

Specialty pears like Comice, Seckel, Forelle and Concorde pears will also be available in September, to provide an exceptional assortment of unique and flavorful pear choices for shoppers.