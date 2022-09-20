IBO’s 2022 Global State of the Blueberry Industry Report available for free

The International Blueberry Organization (IBO) is pleased to announce that its 2022 Global State of the Blueberry Industry Report is now available, providing the industry with an essential resource available to all.

As global fresh and processed highbush blueberry volumes near 1.8 million metric tons, this report provides an in-depth analysis of data and trends of the industry worldwide. Although the industry as a whole has enjoyed unique growth levels, detailed regional and global analysis shed light on what is happening on the ground as some producing regions continue to realize sustained success in growth and demand, while others struggle in a competitive and maturing industry.

According to reported figures, China is now the world’s leading producer of blueberries by volume, with virtually all fruit consumed domestically. Following China by volume are the U.S., Peru, Chile, and Mexico respectively, with Peru supplanting Chile in the third position and Mexico replacing Canada in the fifth. Meanwhile, total global volume growth is increasingly driven not just by new plantings but by increases in yield with an estimated one-third of global volume growth attributable to yield increases.

Amidst the ongoing growth, the demand for ever better quality from consumers is pushing innovation in the adoption of new genetics, farming practices, post-harvest systems, and more, to deliver ever better blueberries to a growing base of consumers.

To learn more about the ongoing blueberry story and the data intelligence behind it, download the full report for free on the IBO’s website (see link below).

Peter McPherson, Chairman of the IBO, said: “The Global State of the Blueberry Industry Report is a fantastic platform developed by the IBO to facilitate access to valuable information and help drive this industry forward.

The 2022 Report sets a new bar in fresh produce industry reports with an abundance of data, analysis, and updated information which we can all draw on to better understand how our industry is performing and what our future holds.”

Cort Brazelton, Chief Editor and co-author of the report, said: “A more informed industry is a healthier industry. As people in all parts of the value chain in the global blueberry business seek to make better-informed decisions, this report continues to be a critical resource. This new Global State of the Blueberry Industry Report represents an exciting progression in the ongoing project.

"I’m particularly excited that it is free to the industry thanks to our advertising sponsors. The new AI based analysis on planting growth vs. yield growth trends provide valuable reference on how our industry paradigm is changing. The new data-crunching portal launched last year is also a great tool for those looking to draw out more trends and quickly seek important reference information.”

Colin Fain, who led the team behind the report and is a co-author, said: “This report represents a jump in the communication of supply side and market statistics to the industry. It contains nearly 200 pages of insights and information, including data on plantings, production and trade for the category worldwide.

He added: “This year’s publication includes expanded coverage throughout the world’s main and newer producing regions, an updated global estimation of production, which is proving to be directionally accurate, and up to date trade statistics for every country the report covers.”

To view the report, please visit: https://www.internationalblueberry.org/2022-report/