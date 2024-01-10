USDA offering agribusiness trade mission to India

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor will lead the agribusiness trade mission to New Delhi, India, from April 22-25, 2024.

USDA is now accepting applications from U.S. exporters who wish to join this delegation.

“There is no larger untapped market in the world for U.S. agriculture than India and its 1.4 billion consumers,” Under Secretary Taylor noted. “We achieved notable tariff reductions this year on chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, apples, and frozen turkey among other products that will open market opportunities for U.S. farmers in the world’s most populous country. We’ve entered a new chapter of U.S.- India trade relations and FAS is excited to support our food and agriculture exporters in exploring all that India’s market has to offer.”

While in New Delhi, U.S. agribusinesses will participate in business-to-business meetings with potential importers from India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. FAS staff and local/regional industry trade experts will provide detailed market briefings to the U.S. delegation.

The event will include engagements with USDA leadership, relevant retail and site visits in New Delhi and the surrounding area, and multiple networking opportunities.

Total U.S. agricultural and related product exports to India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka exceeded $2.5 billion in 2022, with January – October 2023 exports reaching more than $1.7 billion.

India leads the region as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Its modern retail sector, including a rapidly expanding middle class and a highly efficient e-retail sector, presents newfound opportunities for diverse U.S. exports, including fresh and dried fruits and tree nuts.

The deadline to apply for the India trade mission is Monday, January 22. For delegation consideration, please complete the trade mission application.