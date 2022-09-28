Agronometrics in Charts: U.S. berry sellers are testing blackberry commercial production in Canada

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Valeria Concha studies the state of the US blackberry market. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

U.S. berry sellers are looking to Canada as severe drought continues to wreak havoc on crops in California, the largest agricultural state in the US. The tests are being conducted in order to determine whether commercial production of blackberries and raspberries is viable in the province.

According to the Drought Monitor report, 43.2% of California is in extreme to exceptional (D4) drought. The trials are still in their early stages and hence it isn't clear whether Canada could become a significant player in the berry market in the coming years. In Canada, strawberry, raspberry and blackberry production isn't new, though the scale and growing season targeted by Driscoll’s and Naturipe are.

Until week 38, the US market accumulated nearly 12,161 tons of blackberries from California Central, 8% lower than the same period of 2021.

Currently, the supply of Californian blackberries is past its peak and is decreasing. The recent rainfall has delayed harvests and has caused a downtrend, compared to 2021. At the same time, volumes from Mexico have slowly been increasing and light Blackberry volumes from Guatemala have been making their way into the US market. This week, the supply of blackberries in the US market reached roughly 893 tons, 31% lower than the previous week.

Although the average daily prices have registered weekly decreases, the lower supply in recent weeks has caused them to be higher than those registered in the previous season. In week 38, the price was, on average, $15.23 per package, 25.66% higher than that recorded in 2021.

