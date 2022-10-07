Mann Packing set to relaunch Stringless Sugar Snap Peas

Following a packaging redesign, Mann Packing Co. will be relaunching its famous Stringless Sugar Snap Peas. The brand is one of the largest packaged vegetable suppliers in North America and was acquired by global producer Fresh Del Monte in 2018.

A product award-winner, the peas were originally introduced in 1997 and are part of the Family Favorites line by the subsidiary. Other alternatives from the line include broccoli, cauliflower and brussels sprouts, all under the “easy prep” concept.

Stringless sugar snap peas are currently available across 12 states in the U.S. They can be purchased in 6-ounce, 8-ounce, 15-ounce, 24-ounce, and 32-ounce packages.

As with all other products by the brand, the veggie snack follows sustainable practices for planting, harvesting and transporting.