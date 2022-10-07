Oppy to deliver record volumes of Cotton Candy grapes this year

Grower-marketer Oppy expects to deliver record volumes of Cotton Candy grapes this year as it enters its third season providing the Brazilian-produced supplies.

“As Cotton Candy grape dollar sales have increased 205% since 2019, we are really excited to offer more of this very popular variety, in addition to the benefits it has for people and the planet,” said Category Manager of Grapes and Senior Sales Representative Tony Illiano.

Oppy’s Cotton Candy grapes are currently available with consistent promotional volumes through January. Packaging options include 1-pound clamshells and graphic-heavy pouch bags. With continued success of strong consumer demand, Oppy assured that “we look forward to further increasing volumes next season.”

The variety has a distinctive vanilla flavor and its sweetness has earned it the cotton candy comparison.

The grapes are Rainforest Alliance certified, meaning they were produced using methods that support the three pillars of sustainability: social, economic, and environmental. This comes with the company’s firm commitment to sustainable farming and clear benefits for growers.

“With our expertise delivering consistent, high-quality eating experiences, Oppy assures top-notch fruit with programs, packaging options and flavors to drive your grape category forward,” Illiano said .