California table grape stocks up 18% on last two years

The volume of California table grapes being held in cold storage is up by nearly a fifth over the previous two years.

The USDA's Grape Cold Storage Summary, which is released every two weeks from around the middle of the local season through to the end, said there were 10.9 million boxes in storage as of Sept. 30.

This is up 18% over the figure recorded at the same point in the 2021 and 2020 seasons, which both had 9.3 million boxes in storage.

It is also up on the 9 million boxes recorded on Sept. 15 this year.

One of the varieties to see the biggest jump in volumes over the previous two seasons is Autumn Crisp. There were around 931,000 boxes of the variety in storage on Sept. 30, compared to 687,000 at the same time last year and just 166,000 in 2020.

Alison volumes have also increased over the two years. There were around 733,000 boxes in the latest report, compared to 613,000 last year and 195,000 in 2020.

Great Green has also grown significantly, up from 897,000 and 745,000 in 2020 and 2021 respectively, there were 1.2 million boxes registered as of Sept. 30.