Mexican berries reach $2B in exports in H1

Mexican strawberries exports reached over $2 billion during 2022’s first semester, according to Mexico’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The fruit is currently the nation’s main agri-food export product.

With a total 467,153 tons shipped during the previous season, strawberry exports grew almost by 9% year-on-year. Mexico is currently the 2nd. berry producer in the world, behind China, with an average annual growth rate of 5% for the last decade.

The increase generated an economic flow for the Aztec country of more than $2 billion. All varieties of strawberries, including blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, blackberry and others, saw increases in their export volume to 38 countries.

Recently, the Ministry of Agriculture initiated procedures to export blueberry, raspberry and blackberry seedlings to Morocco. Files were also sent to the U.S. to evaluate the export of in vitro raspberry and blackberry plants, as well as blueberry plants and seedlings.

The federal agency also highlighted the contribution of the strawberry subsector to the Mexican economy. The entity confirmed that production of these fruits generates more than 500,000 direct jobs in 22 states of the country.