California citrus industry set to see rise in Navel orange and mandarin production - FreshFruitPortal.com

California citrus industry set to see rise in Navel orange and mandarin production

October 13 , 2022
California citrus industry set to see rise in Navel orange and mandarin production

The California Citrus Mutual Marketing Committee anticipates the 2022-23 Navel Orange crop will be approximately 10% over the previous season’s utilized production.

At below average, the upcoming season crop is expected to be very similar to the previous season with excellent fruit quality and sizing.

Preliminary maturity tests show that the crop is progressing very well with high sugar content.

The Mandarin crop - including Clementines, Tangos, Murcotts, and other seedless varieties - is also progressing well in terms of quality and fruit size. The Committee estimates that the Mandarin crop will be up by as much as 30% over the previous season, but still well below average production levels and nearly 30% below the 2020-21 record-breaking large crop.

“The high quality of this crop is the silver lining of a very costly growing season,” says CCM President Casey Creamer. “Like many Americans, growers are faced with rising inflation and increasing costs. The cost to grow and ship California citrus has more than doubled in the past ten years.

"Since 2020, growers’ costs have increased over $1,000 per acre and in the last year alone, costs have gone up 25% with fertilizer, fuel, and water being the main drivers. We also expect higher costs on the packing and shipping side this season largely due to increased transportation and labor costs.

“Despite these challenges, the industry is optimistic for the season ahead. The 2022-23 crop will deliver what consumers have come to love and expect from California citrus – a delicious, sweet Navel orange and Mandarin that is unrivaled by the rest of the world."

The California Navel orange crop will start by the end of October followed by Mandarins in early November.

You might also be interested in


Australian avocado growers concerned over developer's plantation project amid oversupply
Exotic plants thrive in hot, dry British summer
Guatemala aims to export Hass avocados to U.S. for first time by 2023
Greenyard announces €420M refinancing deal
Mission Produce announces U.K. distribution center
California Giant Berry Farms forecasts high production volumes for strawberries
California receives $21.3M through Specialty Crop Block Grant Program
UF scientists study genes behind strawberries' flavor and aroma

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands