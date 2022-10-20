Kroger-Albertsons deal on hold pending antitrust panel hearing

October 20 , 2022
Senate antitrust panel plans hearing on Kroger-Albertsons deal

A subcommittee of the U.S. Judiciary board is putting a hold on the $25B deal struck by Kroger Co. to acquire Albertsons Companies, Reuters reports, citing a source. 

An antitrust panel is set to perform a hearing on the merger, the source says.

While the entity hasn’t yet set a final date for the inquest, parties familiar with the situation expect an announcement by Tuesday 25th.

Growing scrutiny of the deal was recently voiced due to concerns about price surges and employee layoffs, CNN reports.

The merger would bring together more than 2,700 Kroger stores across the U.S. and over 2,200 Albertsons locations.

