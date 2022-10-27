BioConsortia Pipeline Recognized by S&P Global as Leading Source of Crop Science Innovation

PRESS RELEASE

BioConsortia, Inc. today announced the company has been nominated as a finalist for the 2022 S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Crop Science Awards in the category of Best R&D Pipeline. The highly coveted awards, formerly known as the Agrow Awards, draw submissions from around the world highlighting the creativity and innovation permeating the industry. The nomination coincides with results from 2022 trials conducted in 20 states confirming superior product performance in the field.

“On behalf of the team at BioConsortia, I would like to thank the team at S&P Global Commodity Insights for their recognition and continued support of innovation in crop science,” said Marcus Meadows-Smith, CEO of BioConsortia. “The breadth and diversity of our pipeline, with solutions for yield-robbing nematodes, the negative effects of nitrogen use, and food waste, emphasize our focus – unleashing the power of microbes to meet the world’s food needs while reducing agriculture’s ecological impact.”

BioConsortia’s pipeline of microbe-based products are effective across all important ag targets – including nitrogen replacement, crop pesticides, nutrient efficiency, and post-harvest food protection. The products are the result of BioConsortia’s proprietary and patented R&D processes, including:

Advanced Microbial Selection™ (AMS), which identifies and evolves plant-associated microbes through directed selection;

RhizoViz™, which uses proteins to investigate root-microbe affiliation;

And GenePro™, BioConsortia’s system for classifying, predicting and designing genetic infrastructure to unlock potential within the microbial genome.

BioConsortia’s R&D Pipeline is a finalist for the “Best R&D Pipeline” category alongside Atens, BioTrop, FMC and Syngenta Crop Protection. Winners, judged by an independent panel of industry experts, will be announced at the Crop Science Forum and Awards in London November 10th.

The nomination coincides with the annual collection of BioConsortia’s field trial results. In the 2022 season, the company’s products continued to show exciting promise. Early results with corn and soybean bionematicides, for example, demonstrated nematode reductions alongside yield improvements of as much as 20%, exceeding the yield impact of the chemical standard. Meanwhile, nitrogen-fixation leads from BioConsortia continued strong performance in field testing, preserving wheat yields even when nitrogen fertilizer levels were reduced 50%. Meanwhile, nitrogen-fixing leads from BioConsortia demonstrated their commercial fit as robust and ease-to-use seed treatments generating a yield increase with either a reduced or full fertilizer regime.

“These latest field trial results truly demonstrate the power of BioConsortia R&D platform to deliver a pipeline of new products with superior efficacy and higher consistency to the current market leading products,” said Meadows-Smith. These products represent a breakthrough for growers and the health of the planet.”

ABOUT BIOCONSORTIA

BioConsortia, Inc. develops superior microbial products that protect plants, enhance fertility, and increase yields while improving the sustainability of agriculture for our environment. Pioneering the use of directed selection within microbial communities, our patented Advanced Microbial Selection (AMS) process and cutting-edge GenePro genomics and gene-engineering platform enable us to predict, design, and unleash the natural power of microbes.

BioConsortia’s microbial products deliver superior efficacy, higher consistency, and easier grower adoption. Our rich pipeline includes nitrogen fixation microbes to replace synthetic nitrogen fertilizers; nutrient use efficiency and biostimulants to increase crop yields; bionematicides & biofungicides to protect crops from pests and diseases; and products for post-harvest pathogen control to safeguard food waste in the distribution chain, retail store and home. BioConsortia is producing breakthrough solutions for growers in major agricultural markets with multiple environmental benefits.

For further information, please contact info@bioconsortia.com or meet BioConsortia representatives at upcoming industry meetings - ABIM in Basel or ASTA in Chicago.