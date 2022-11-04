APHIS drafts pest risk assessment for Brazilian Tahiti lime imports

APHIS drafts pest assessment for the importation of Brazilian Tahiti limes

November 04 , 2022
The U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has published a draft pest risk assessment for the importation of Brazilian Tahiti limes. 

The appraisal applies to fresh fruit for consumption coming from the South American country into the continental United States, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

The evaluation describes potential pests associated with the commodity. The entity conducted an examination and found Elsinoë australis (sweet orange scab), Guignardia citricarpa (citrus black spot), and Xanthomonas citri subsp. citri (citrus canker) to be present in Brazil.

APHIS is warning about the likelihood that these pathogens could spread through the movement of commercial citrus fruit. However, it has determined that commercially-packed fruit is not an epidemiologically significant pathway for the introduction and establishment of these pathogens into new areas.

These pathogens are regulated, and additional import requirements will be specified in the risk management document as a condition of entry for citrus fruit from Brazil into the continental United States, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

The draft pest risk assessment for fresh Tahiti Limes fruit will be available for review and comment until Dec. 3, 2022. 

Currently the U.S.lime market is mainly supplied by Mexico and Peru. Brazil is a major exporter of limes and exports predominantly to Europe. 

