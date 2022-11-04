Guatemala’s Producers and Agricultural Exporters Delegation present at Global Produce & Floral Show

PRESS RELEASE

A delegation of over 30 producers and agricultural businessmen from AGEXPORT’s Agricultural sector were present in Guatemala’s Pavilion, in what was before known as PMA, now rebranding itself as THE GLOBAL PRODUCE SHOW. This is the biggest event for fruits, fresh vegetables, and floral sector in the North of the United States of America, where over 23 000 participants from different supply chains are gathered to learn, stablish relations and do business.

“By August 2022, Guatemala had exported a total of US $374 millions in fruits and fresh vegetables, reaching a 8.7 % growth, which means US $30 million more exported than in August 2021. An opportunity has been found in consumption, people around the world are eating healthier, and the market has reacted to this trend offering traditional products in more attractive presentations for consumers”, commented Estuardo Castro Committee AGEXPORT.

Global Produce & Floral Show, a commercial event held this time in Orlando, Florida, the United States, welcomes growers, shippers, and processors of fresh products, vegetables and florals, and also, traders of products like commodities with added value, organic products, natural food, solution providers such as packing, labels, transport and more, as well as associations, government entities, agencies, and universities, among others.

One of the trends for fruits and vegetables is the revival in the consumption of canned goods, probing a new chance for canned fruits and vegetables to be considered a convenient healthy option, maintaining a high quality. For instance, according to AGEXPORT’s Market Intelligence Unit, the canned tomatoes from Longos that are sold in Canada are made with products of the highest quality; the Bonduelle sweet canned corn that is also sold in Canada is promoted as a product with high fiber ingredients and is ideal for salads and healthy bowls.

“For vegetable introduction in the United States, the canned presentation was not completely accepted. However, after the pandemic the canned presentation gained popularity, and its growth continued in 2022, reaching a 42.9 % among presentations. A similar effect is seen in Latin America with frozen fruit, a revival that reached the sales of fruits at room temperature. The term Fresh Frozen has gained new popularity, while it promotes that fruit can be frozen and fresh at the same time”, commented Estuardo Castro Committee AGEXPORT.

To August 2021, the main markets of destination for fruits and vegetables exported from Guatemala were the United States, Central America, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Opening new markets is a project with high potential and participating in this show has represented an opportunity to promote Guatemalan Exports and grow its fruits and vegetables volume exports, which at the same time, reflects the country’s culture.

At Global Produce & Floral Show, Guatemala was joined by other countries such as Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey.