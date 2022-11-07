Iranian vessel carrying $1M worth of fruits sinks

An Iranian cargo vessel carrying $1M of fruit sank last week in the Persian Gulf, Reza Nourani, head of Iran’s National Association of Agricultural Products, has said.

The ship, dubbed Self 2, was carrying produce belonging to 15 Iranian firms when it sank on Nov. 2, Marine Insight reports.

Reports verified that the vessel was loaded with 17 reefer containers carrying vegetables and fruits from Bandar Lengeh port. The produce was intended for sales and re-exporting in the United Arab Emirates.

The Self 2 went down roughly seven miles off the UAE port based in Sharjah, according to the publication. The accident was due to a hole in the hull, and no deaths were reported.

Mercury, a Hong Kong-flagged vessel that was sailing nearby, had rushed to the area and rescued the ship’s crew, Nourani said.