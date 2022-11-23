IPM ESSEN at the German Growtech joint stand - FreshFruitPortal.com

IPM ESSEN at the German Growtech joint stand

November 23 , 2022
PRESS RELEASE

Exhibitors benefit from new sales opportunities in Turkey  

The IPM ESSEN will be participating in a joint stand at Growtech in Turkey. From 23  to 26 November, more than 600 exhibitors will showcase their products and services  for the horticultural sector in Antalya. The German Pavilion would also like to present  itself to the international trade visitors. "We are very pleased to be attending  Growtech with our exhibitors. This gives German companies the opportunity to  decisively expand their market radius and open up new target markets," says Andrea  Hölker, Project Manager of IPM ESSEN.  

The German joint stand is promoted and organised by the Federal Ministry of  Economics and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture of Germany. In this way, the  ministries support German companies participating in trade fairs abroad. In addition to  IPM ESSEN and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the following companies are  participating in the German Pavilion at Growtech: Humintech GmbH, Menno Chemie 

Vertrieb GmbH, Otte Metallbau GmbH & Co. KG, pulsFOG Dr. Stahl & Sohn GmbH,  Reimann Spinnerei und Weberei GmbH and STEP Systems GmbH.  

Exhibitors can expect four eventful days at the fair in Antalya, because Growtech is  regarded as an Important fair for horticultural technology and horticulture production.  Among others, suppliers from the product groups greenhouse and technologies,  irrigation systems and technologies, seeds, plant nutrition as well as plant protection  will show innovations and new developments. The exhibitors at this year's Growtech  come from over 20 countries; in addition to Germany, Spain, France, the Netherlands  and South Korea will be represented, among others.

