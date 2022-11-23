IPM ESSEN at the German Growtech joint stand

PRESS RELEASE

Exhibitors benefit from new sales opportunities in Turkey

The IPM ESSEN will be participating in a joint stand at Growtech in Turkey. From 23 to 26 November, more than 600 exhibitors will showcase their products and services for the horticultural sector in Antalya. The German Pavilion would also like to present itself to the international trade visitors. "We are very pleased to be attending Growtech with our exhibitors. This gives German companies the opportunity to decisively expand their market radius and open up new target markets," says Andrea Hölker, Project Manager of IPM ESSEN.

The German joint stand is promoted and organised by the Federal Ministry of Economics and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture of Germany. In this way, the ministries support German companies participating in trade fairs abroad. In addition to IPM ESSEN and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the following companies are participating in the German Pavilion at Growtech: Humintech GmbH, Menno Chemie

Vertrieb GmbH, Otte Metallbau GmbH & Co. KG, pulsFOG Dr. Stahl & Sohn GmbH, Reimann Spinnerei und Weberei GmbH and STEP Systems GmbH.

Exhibitors can expect four eventful days at the fair in Antalya, because Growtech is regarded as an Important fair for horticultural technology and horticulture production. Among others, suppliers from the product groups greenhouse and technologies, irrigation systems and technologies, seeds, plant nutrition as well as plant protection will show innovations and new developments. The exhibitors at this year's Growtech come from over 20 countries; in addition to Germany, Spain, France, the Netherlands and South Korea will be represented, among others.