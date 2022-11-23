Peru and Chile trucker unions begin strike

Unions in Chile and Peru have gone on strike this week, in part over surging fuel prices.

Chile’s Fuerza del Norte Confederation of Transporters.announced an indefinite strike on Monday, while Peru’s National Alliance of Cargo Unions also announced an indefinite strike starting on the 22nd.

Unions of both countries share concerns about the rising prices of input costs, particularly diesel. Security is also among the issues experienced by Chilean and Peruvian cargo workers, as routes continue to be targeted by robbers.

“We are not only talking about export volumes that could be affected, but also about the effect on all the economic activity behind our sector, for example, the generation of more than 570,000 jobs per season, which represents 8% of the total employment in the country”, said Iván Marambio, president of Chile’s Fruit Exporters’ Association (ASOEX).

According to the executive, fresh fruit generates 26 times more jobs per U.S. dollar exported than copper, one Chile’s main exports.

Some carriers in Chile have already begun blocking routes in the northern Tarapaca region. Other organizations, such as the Paine Truck Owners and Drivers Association, have also joined the strike.