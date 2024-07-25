SEKOYA unveils latest blueberry dispenser

SEKOYA announced its newest development to grow the blueberry category: the LIVIE Blueberry Dispenser. The dispenser was officially launched on Tuesday, July 16th, at the SEKOYA Field & Forum in Meterik, NL. The event was attended by the most important European Supermarkets, members of the SEKOYA B2B Network, and the press.

Over 80 guests had the opportunity to see the category opportunities around blueberry varieties from the SEKOYA and Fall Creek Collection programs as well as other varieties and try the new LIVIE Dispenser.

“Blueberries should leave the commodity scenario now and focus on the shoppers and their needs. This will lead to consumption growth through differentiation in assortment,” says Hans Liekens, Value Chain & Retail Manager at SEKOYA.

The LIVIE Dispenser

The dispenser was initially developed as an answer to the new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), getting close to becoming EU law. As of 2030, several types of single-use plastic packaging will be banned, including disposable packaging for <1.5 kg of fresh, unprocessed fruits & vegetables. “We already see a lot of new opportunities popping up with this device,” shares Liekens.

The dispenser is a simple cooled unit that contains 3 kg of fruit, and is easy to clean and fill without direct contact with the fruit due to a patented filling ‘Eco Box’. There is an option to add a refrigerator unit in the form of a pedestal below the dispenser which can contain 12 kg of fruit for easy refill in the store. These volumes are based on average sales per store today to minimize refill hassle.

Is the system captivating? "Yes!” says Liekens. “The dispenser only functions with LIVIE selected blueberries. Size and firmness are crucial, not to end up with marmalade, while consistent fruit quality and availability will drive sales. Our LIVIE Dispenser creates a significant step forward in blueberry availability, wherever you go."

“The unique option this device gives is the freedom for a supermarket or Food Service player to choose a consumer pack that fits their needs: you can have 3 size options (small/medium/large cups), and each organization can choose a packaging material that aligns with their sustainability strategy: reusable, compostable, or recyclable)"

SEKOYA has been active in developing the Snacking Category for its blueberry varieties since 2020 by offering big, crunchy, and tasty blueberries with a long shelf life, of 52 weeks per year.

With these innovative steps, SEKOYA will add value to the blueberry category with a positive outcome for consumers, retailers, and growers.

LIVIE is the trademarked B2C brand of SEKOYA. Only retailers and SEKOYA Members can use the LIVIE brand to highlight that their packaging includes the best blueberries from the SEKOYA B2B Network.