The Wonderful Company enters Fortune magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For

Press release (The Wonderful Company)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — April 16, 2024 — The Wonderful Company, one of the largest private companies in the United States, has been named one of Fortune magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For®, ranking 91st on the list. A $6 billion global agriculture company with a 10,000-person workforce, The Wonderful Company owns and produces iconic, healthy brands, including FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, Teleflora, and JUSTIN and Lewis Cellars wines.

Earning a spot on the highly coveted list is the result of the input of Wonderful employees who completed confidential surveys attesting to the company’s extraordinary culture, leadership, and relationship with its workers. Fortune recognized not just The Wonderful Company’s positive workplace environment but also its unique contributions to the communities where it operates, and where its employees and their families live.

The Wonderful Company and its founders, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have committed more than $2.5 billion in philanthropy and corporate social responsibility efforts globally, much of which is centered on tackling issues of education, health and wellness, affordable housing, infrastructure, the arts, and sustainability to make a meaningful difference in California’s Central Valley, Fiji, and beyond.

The recognition from Fortune is the only company culture award that honors enterprises based on employees’ own assessments of how they are treated.

“The people of Wonderful are at the heart of our company,” said Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners and vice-chairman and chairman, respectively, of The Wonderful Company. “They bring our culture to life, show up for each other every day, promote a supportive and inclusive environment, and strive to give back. They are among the many reasons we invest so deeply in our employees and the communities where they live and work. We’ve always known we have a wonderful workplace, and it is an honor to see it recognized.”

Wonderful was recently named to Fast Company’s 2023 Brands That Matter for providing free, quality health care to its workforce, local students, and their families. It was also recognized in 2023 by the Los Angeles Business Journal on its own Best Places to Work list.

Fortune magazine and Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback representing more than 8.2 million U.S. employees. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

“When people ask about what sets the Best Companies apart from their competitors, it’s one key ingredient: trust,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “When employees trust their leaders, their colleagues, and the organization, they become empowered to reach their full potential.”

To qualify for the Fortune list, companies must have 1,000 or more employees in the U.S., be Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations, and have consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that constitute the Trust Index™ Survey.