Colombian agribusiness could grow by 250% in the U.S. market

A study by the Colombian American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Colombia), has found that agricultural exports to the U.S. could grow up to 250% over the next 10 years.

This comes as more than 20 products of the agroindustrial sector have obtained sanitary approval, thanks to the free trade agreement shared by both countries.

Colombia's agricultural exports have become the most important item within non-mining-energy exports in trade with the U.S. The sector experienceda 59% increase in sales, reaching $3,433.6 million between January and September 2022.

The free trade agreement entered into force 10 years ago, boosting agricultural sales to the North American country by nearly four-fold, according to AmCham Colombia.

Fruits, food preparations, sugars and confectionery products, fish, vegetable preparations, vegetable fats and oils and bakery products are among the products with the highest growth in exports.

Colombia currently exports 244 agricultural products to the U.S., including those with phytosanitary approval. However, there is a potential of 433 more products for a total of 677 products that Colombia can sell to that country.

This is "an important fact within the country's purpose of strengthening non-mining energy exports and generating resources that will help fight poverty and generate formal employment," according to María Claudia Lacouture, president of AmCham Colombia

"The agricultural and agro-industrial sector is a major driver of Colombian exports," Lacouture said.