Fruit Logistica 2023: One industry, one place, all in one

The annual gathering of the key players in the global fresh produce business will take place in Berlin from 8 to 10 February 2023.

ALL IN Business

FRUIT LOGISTICA showcases a complete range of products, services and technical solutions from every part of the supply chain. In many respects the three days of the leading trade show for the global fresh produce business, set the course for the success of the entire business year. Exhibitors from over 90 countries gather on-site in Berlin. More than 80 per cent of the participating trade visitors from 130 countries are decision-makers. ALL IN ONE is the slogan of FRUIT LOGISTICA 2023.

Kai Mangelberger, director of FRUIT LOGISTICA: “By taking part in only one trade show and taking only one trip you can meet the whole world of fresh produce. In short, it is an event that offers ’All in ONE’.”

ALL IN Innovation

The FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award (FLIA) is presented each year and honours outstanding innovations in the entire fruit and vegetable supply chain from production to the point of sale. Since 2006 the FLIA has gained international recognition and an outstanding reputation in the professional world. It is regarded as the most coveted international award in the fruit trade – not least because the selections are made by industry professionals.

As the fruit and veg business recovers from the pandemic, new challenges such as cost inflation, energy shortages, the war in Ukraine and climate change pose a serious threat. FRUIT LOGISTICA’s content programme provides helpful advice on how to tackle these and other major challenges, thanks to an unrivalled array of speakers who will share their expert insight across different event stages. A variety of conferences, seminars and panel discussions offer FRUIT LOGISTICA trade visitors a chance to learn about the latest industry issues, opportunities and trends – among them the Tech Stage, Logistics Hub, Future Lab and Fresh Produce Forum.



On 10 February 2023 the Tech Stage will be the stage for startups and smart agri companies. New companies and innovators in the smart agri sector will present their business models and discuss new technology as well as their visions for the industry's future.

ALL IN Information

With the publication in February of the European Statistics Handbook and the Trend Report, FRUIT LOGISTICA will have two new white papers with valuable information for the industry. The European Statistics Handbook not only has the latest figures, but also in-depth analyses that help the industry understand production, supplier, and trader data in a wide range of European markets.

FRUIT LOGISTICA’s annual Trend Report examines the outlook for the world’s fresh produce companies. Entitled “What next for fresh produce? - Ten key trends for the fruit and vegetable business in 2023”, the publication explores the ten most important trends set to shape the fresh produce industry next year.



ALL IN Networking

With FRUIT LOGISTICA Online, FRUIT LOGISTICA has launched a new digital industry platform that will help exhibitors and visitors efficiently prepare for and follow up their visit and remain in touch all year round. It supports networking and direct communication between companies, decision-makers and customers. FRUIT LOGISTICA Online lets users create detailed profiles and maintain a contact list for establishing a personal network, planning appointments and interacting with other users through various channels.



The official FRUIT LOGISTICA ticket shop is open now. Tickets to the leading trade show for the global fresh produce business, which next year celebrates its thirtieth anniversary, are available online. Access to the event programme is included in the ticket price.

