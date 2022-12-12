Australia: Flooding hits grape, citrus growers

Three quarters of Roberto Fuoco's table grape property in north-west Victoria is underwater and more rain is expected in the coming days, ABC News reports.

The harvest at his Nichols Point property would usually begin in February, but at this stage it's unclear if any of his fruit could be picked.

The situation was probably not helped by the fact the only way he could get around his vines was via canoe.

Fuoco expected crop losses and redevelopment costs on his property to add up to millions of dollars.

The Australian Table Grape Association's industry development manager Jenny Treeby said hundreds of hectares of crop was under threat.

"There are two different types of growers, ones that have built levees, they are going to be worrying for a long time about whether they'll break or not," Treeby said.

Treeby said it was unclear what kind of impact the flooding would have on vine health and grape production.

"Most of the science we can access has only been for vines that have been inundated for up to six weeks, this will be much longer," she said.