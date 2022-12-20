Matt Miles, organic apple sales pioneer, passes passes at 49

Organic apple sales pioneer Matt Miles dies

December 20 , 2022
Organic apple sales pioneer Matt Miles dies

Matt Miles, a long-time organic salesman in the Washington apple industry, died peacefully at 49 years old on Dec. 7

A 27-year veteran of the apple industry, Miles made a name for himself in organic apple sales dating back to 1997 with a variety of companies like FirstFruits Marketing and L&M Northwest. 

Graduating from Washington State University with a degree in Agricultural Economics, he kicked off his sales career with C.H. Robinson and quickly saw the growing opportunity in organics. 

“Although Matt was a salesman, he put growers first and their loyalty to him showed as those growers followed him to every organization, he worked at helping both the growers and his organization win in the organic space,” said Lon Hudson, formerly of Peterson Fruit and current sales manager at FirstFruits Marketing.

Thanks to his exceptional mathematical and analytical skills, he was known for developing predictive data models for both retailers and growers. 

Those same skills, along with his expert data stories also were the backbone of his yearly “state of the organic apple” presentation that growers looked forward to. 

Andy Tudor, former director at L&M, shared the impact Miles had on the company.  

“Within 3 years, Matt had tripled the size of our program and increased grower returns thanks to his meticulous planning and industry understanding that had allowed him to map industry growth and plan for utilization,” Tudor said.

Matt is survived by his wife Kristi, daughters Ashley and Sydney, his parents and one brother. Memorial services will be at a later date.

You might also be interested in


Victor Moller, Hortifrut founder and industry visionary, passes away
AgroFresh and Ceradis sign exclusive distribution agreement for CeraFruta, an organic biofungicide
Hortifrut begins supplying berries from Ecuador and Colombia
Terra Exports makes the 2022 Inc. 5000 list
Spanish farming group to protest in Madrid against energy prices surge
Dan Harrington announces retirement from Superfresh Growers
Volume pressure sharpens as produce inflation climbs higher in August
Walmart offers $377.6M to buy out South African Massmart - report

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands