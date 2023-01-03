Mardi Gras Pear, new from Superfresh Growers

Superfresh Growers is marching into the New Year with the good times rolling as they release a new variety, Mardi Gras pear. Mardi Gras pears offer a sweet and juicy

eating experience that is sure to delight. The pear will be available in February 2023.

Mardi Gras pear will stand out on the shelf with an elongated bottle shape and natural russet over a green background. This very sweet, buttery, and juicy pear will melt in your mouth at peak ripeness. It isa medium-sized winter pear. The Conference pear, Europe’s favorite variety, is a parent of the Mardi Gras pear.

Superfresh Growers will have limited supply in this first year of release, starting sales in February and likely selling into April. The initial 2023 launch will be in two-pound pouch bags to incite trial and display Mardi Gras pears as a premium item.“The Mardi Gras holiday is a time for celebrating good food, good people, and good music. It is a time to celebrate the joy of living. We are excited to release this new pear that Celebrates the SweetnessTM of life with its amazing taste and texture,” describes Cat Gipe-Stewart, Director of Marketing.

Superfresh continues to Celebrate the Sweetness of Mardi Gras pears with marketing fun. They created a color-your-own mask for kids of all ages. The craft sheet is available on the Superfresh

website. “We are so excited to offer new flavors to our pear offerings. The logo was too fun and festive not to create our own mask to help us celebrate this release,” says Gipe-Stewart.

Superfresh Growers is the largest pear grower in the Pacific Northwest, and is delighted to offer a new variety to excite current and prospective pear shoppers. Contact your Superfresh account representative for more information.