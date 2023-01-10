Lemon prices surge in China due to Covid-19 wave

Following a recent spike in Covid-19 cases, Chinese shoppers are turning to traditional home remedies to fight off the virus, CNBC reports.

With higher demand for these products, particularly lemons, prices have also gone up.

Other fruits high in vitamin C and antioxidants, such as yellow peaches, have seen consistent surges in both demand and retail value as well.

In December, one grocery store in Beijing charged 13 yuan ($1.86) for two lemons. This is about twice the typical price, according to CNBC.

Similarly, popular Chinese social media Weibo’s users have reported values threefold for the fruit, along with a lack of stock on eCommerce platforms.

The trend has undoubtedly worked in favor of the Chinese pharmaceutical industry.

As of the final weeks of 2022, shares of companies that produce traditional remedies saw their highest levels in a year.

For instance, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical, which produces the popular herbal treatment Lianhua Qingwen, surged 184% year-on-year.

Fellow pharmaceutical company China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical also saw a 142% rise in its shares by the end of November.

Once a zero-tolerance code advocate, the country has continued to relax its Covid-19 restrictions, which might explain the recent spread wave.

The Asian giant recently announced that, as of 2023, travelers no longer need to quarantine upon arrival to the Chinese mainland.

The western world is no stranger to traditional Chinese medicine, with vitamin C-rich fruits one the most popular protection alternatives against the common cold.