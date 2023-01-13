SNFL Group, Vanguard International, and Riverking International host grape tasting events in Shanghai and Guangzhou, China

PRESS RELEASE

Global leaders in fresh produce, Vanguard International has partnered with the SNFL Group and Riverking International for a series of in-person grape tasting events starting January 11 and concluding January 17, 2023.

The first tasting event took place at the Guangzhou Jiangnan Market on January 11, in the morning, including local dragon dancers, opening performance, presentation of the variety, container opening, tasting and interviews, as well a limited number of gifts for attendees. Chinese retailers, importers, and wholesalers could discover IvoryTM, just arrived from Peru.

The event will now travel to the Shanghai CitySuper store for daily tastings on January 15, 16, and 17 at 2:00 pm each day.

The tasting events will allow consumers to have the first taste of SNFL bred IvoryTM grapes under Vanguard’s Majestic Jaguar brand. This green grape features a uniform berry with a sweet, clean finish. Ivory’sTM taste and crunch make it a customer favorite grape.

“These events are a great way to educate our global customers and consumers around the wonderful tasting profile these grapes offer and to celebrate the limited supply of this season’s IvoryTM crop as the region gets ready to celebrate Chinese New Year,” shared Dirk Winkelmann, Chief Business Development Officer of The Vanguard International Group.

Josep Estiarte, CEO of SNFL explains “China is leading table grape consumption worldwide representing +46% of the global consumption. Grapes are actually under-represented in the fruit basket with only 29% of Chinese consumers purchasing grapes. These events are key to raise awareness about premium, seedless, sweet, and firm varieties such as IvoryTM, a very good choice for Chinese consumers.”

SNFL Group is one of the world’s leading table grape R&D companies. For over 20 years they have been breeding and developing new table grape varieties and licensing their production around the world.

“Every year, there are about 10,000 containers of imported grapes entering the Chinese Market. The demand for traditional varieties has been decreasing, and the new varieties are in much more demand, especially during the past two years. There have been several new seedless varieties successfully launched in the Chinese market. Having advantages of stability, early-season timing, and great taste, IvoryTM has been well recognized by the market, and the last two seasons of trials also have proven that. I sincerely hope that this promotion will speed up the recognition of IvoryTM with our customers,” Vice-General Manager Wang Yijian from Riverking Southern China said.

Remarks by Mr. Ou Hongqing, General Manager of Riverking Southern China, “New grape varieties like IvoryTM are well received by more and more Chinese consumers. IvoryTM is a variety that is very crispy and has very good flavor. It has good storage quality, long shelf life, good visual presentation on the shop floor, and eats exceptionally well. We are very confident about its market potential in China”.