California avocado season forecast announced

The California Avocado Commission has forecast the 2023 season volume to be 257 million pounds, a slight year-on-year decrease from 276 million pounds.

Weather and market conditions will be key factors for when California avocado growers begin harvesting and some growers may delay picking to allow their avocados time to increase in size.

“The recent California rainfall has been welcomed by our growers throughout all districts,” said Jeff Oberman, president of CAC.

“Growers have related increased sizing and crucial replenishment of water sources, during my recent visits to all production regions. We do not yet know if there will be any change to the expected harvest timing, however, excitement is building from our retail partners for the kick-off of the California season.”

Oberman noted that there likely will be some harvesting in time for the Big Game, with limited volume available for local promotions. Peak availability of California avocados is expected to be from April to July.

The majority (243 million pounds) of the avocado harvest is expected to be the Hass variety. The remaining forecast is 7 million pounds of Lamb Hass, 6 million of GEM, and about 1 million from other varieties.

“The Commission’s media plan and new creative executions are in development with an expected launch in April,” said Oberman. “We are eagerly anticipating peak California avocado season in the spring and summer months with additional volume for promotions and customized marketing support.”

CAC is continuing its advertising campaign “the best avocados have California in them” with new creative executions to keep the communications fresh. Content will include helpful California avocado tips, grower spotlights, and new creative videos that demonstrate just how special California avocados are.

Customized retail and food service promotions with targeted customers are key components of California avocado marketing support, including recipe and video content for social media platforms. During the season, the Commission keeps California avocados top of mind for avocado shoppers by geo-targeting consumers near stores merchandising the fruit.