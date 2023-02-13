U.S. fresh fruit exports decreased in 2022, USDA says

In a world slowly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 hit the produce industry with supply chain and logistics issues, surging input prices and general world instability due to political conflicts.

The impact of these challenges has led to a decline in exports for the U.S., according to a recent report by the USDA.

Fresh fruit exports declined 8% in value and 13% in volume, according to figures published by the entity.

On the other hand, fresh vegetable exports showed a 4% increase in value, but a 10% drop in volume.

Regarding prices, fresh fruit exports were valued at $4.1 billion in 2022, an 8% decrease year-on-year and down 5% from 2020. Volume also experienced a drop, rated at 2.1 million metric tons, down 13% from 2021.

U.S. fresh vegetable exports were valued at $2.8 billion in 2022, up 4% from 2021 and 9% from 2020. By volume, exports for these products reached 2.2 million metric tons, down 10% from 2021 and down 3% from 2020.

Total U.S. fresh produce exports were ranked at $6.89 billion in 2022, down 4% in value compared to 2021 and unchanged from 2020. Whale total volume was 4.37 million metric tons, down 12% from 2021 and down 11% from 2020.

By value, here are the 2022 export numbers for selected U.S. fresh produce, with the percentage change from 2021, according to USDA:

Apples: $877.8 million, down 3%.

Berries: $804.4 million, down 1%.

Citrus: $787.5 million, down 13%.

Grapes: $637.1 million, down 2%.

Lettuce: $617.5 million, +16%.

Oranges and mandarins: 574.1 million dollars, 17% less.

Cherries: $339.5 million, down 29%.

Potatoes: $303.2 million, +10%.

Onions: $256.4 million, +18%.

Cauliflower: $217.6 million, up 40%.

Tomatoes: $127.4 million, up 10%.

Carrots: $108.3 million, up 1%.

Cabbages: $99.7 million, down 1%.

Celery: $86.2 million, up 7%.

Peppers: $86.1 million, +11%.

Asparagus: $60.1 million, down 16%.