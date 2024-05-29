Big projections for Peru's Tahiti lime industry

According to Fluctuante, Peru's agro-export basket in 2023 prominently featured shipments of coffee, asparagus, mangoes, cocoa, and Wilkins mandarins.

In the citrus segment, the Andean nation mainly exports Wilkins mandarins, Tahiti limes (also known as Persian lime), clementines, and fresh oranges. David Sandoval, Fluctuante's CEO and commercial director told FreshFruitPortal.com that Tahiti limes have shown consistent growth in recent years.

“They were the third most exported citrus in 2023,” Sandoval said, noting that Tahiti limes could potentially reach the shipment volumes and export values of mangoes and Wilkins mandarins, which in 2023 were $254 million and $175 million, respectively.

Sandoval emphasized that there is a high international demand for citrus fruits.

“Peru should take advantage of that demand gap in various markets,” he said.

Tahiti limes

Tahiti lime production in Peru is concentrated primarily in the northern regions, with Piura and Lambayeque being the leading producers, followed by Ancash, Lima, and Ica.

The export season spans from Week 1 to Week 23, pausing before resuming in Week 40.

“If we analyze 2022 and compare it with 2021, Tahiti lime production grew by 35%; by 2023 it grew only 23%, mainly due to weather conditions,” said Fluctuante's CEO.

He added, “We can foresee that Tahi limes will continue to grow, but it still needs more exposure than what it's being given.”

“Exports should reach $36 million, an increase from last year's $30 million,” he added.

The main market in 2023 was the United States, which doubled its consumption, followed by Chile, the United Kingdom, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, and Canada.

Shipments to Italy, a new market for Tahitian limes from Peru, were also noteworthy. “We still have a long way to go in terms of marketing,” Sandoval said.

Value-added products

When discussing the development of value-added products based on citrus, particularly Tahiti limes, Sandoval noted that while the Peruvian agricultural sector primarily exports fresh produce, developing processed products is challenging due to capital requirements.

“For the industry, it is a bit complicated because it requires capital, but as far as possible we should be developing value-added products, because it demands more labor, and that generates more employment and helps, not only the economy but also the people, because it benefits more families,” he said.

The prospects for the Tahiti lime crop are promising, but achieving significant growth will require concerted efforts toward value addition.