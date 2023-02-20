Greg Wilson joins Sunrise Fresh

Greg Wilson has become vice president of sales for Sunrise Fresh, LLC, based in Stockton, CA.

According to a recent release, Wilson, of Eugene, Oregon, has extensive experience in the food industry including his own brand consulting firm, POP Gourmet and most recently, as national account manager at Meduri Farms.

“We’re very excited to have Greg on board.” says Sunrise Fresh CEO Jacob Samuel. “He is well known across the industry and his experience will help us to grow and build our entire sales team.”

The company is a 4th generation, family-owned and operated grower, producer and processor of premium dried fruits and nuts.

Wilson’s role will oversee building sales and customer service for the ingredient, bulk and foodservice businesses at the firm and aligned companies.