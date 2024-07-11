Organics, the key for the growth of the kiwifruit industry

While the kiwifruit market has experienced rapid growth in recent years due to factors such as increased acreage, the emergence of new varieties, and the health benefits of the fruit, there is one key driver for the sector to continue to rise: the growing demand for organic food.

A report by The Business Research Company highlights that demand for organic and natural products is increasing due to several factors, including greater health awareness among consumers and a growing need for transparency in the food supply chain.

Thus, organic kiwifruit offers a holistic approach to food production that prioritizes environmental stewardship, consumer health, and sustainable agriculture.

Organic fruits, including kiwifruit, can contain higher levels of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients compared to their conventionally grown counterparts, offering greater nutritional benefits to consumers, says the leading market intelligence firm.

For example, in June 2022, according to a survey published by the Organic Trade Association (OTA), a U.S.-based business association for the organic industry in North America, revealed that organic industry sales exceeded $63 billion, with $1.4 billion (2%) in total growth over the previous year.

In addition, organic foods, which accounted for more than 90% of organic product sales, experienced 2% growth, reaching $57.5 billion. Therefore, the growing demand for organic foods is driving the growth of the kiwifruit market.

Another trend that is favoring the market is the approach companies are taking to develop innovative products associated with the fruit, such as kiwi extracts, to improve protein absorption and target specific groups, such as athletes, potentially expanding market opportunities for kiwi-based ingredients beyond the simple consumption of fresh fruit.