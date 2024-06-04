Foodcareplus and Intercontplus announce partnership

June 04 , 2024
Industry Announcements More News Top Stories
Foodcareplus and Intercontplus announce partnership

Belgium-based perishable logistics provider Foodcareplus and India-based frozen products sea freight Intercontplus announced a partnership to to enhance supply chain solutions for fresh produce imports from around the world to India, including apples and citrus fruits.

According to an announcement by Foodcareplus, the strategic partnership will focus on addressing the growing demand for sustainable import solutions for fresh fruit, chocolate, confectionery, and especialty foods by leveraging the company's extensive cold chain network and a Mumbai-located container facility managed by Intercontplus. 

Earlier this month, Foodcareplus announced they would introduce a new service designed to assist South African exporters in response to the opening of SA avocados in the country. 

The announcement also states that they will work to streamline the import and export processes to and from India, addressing trust issues between importers and suppliers in order to avoid uncertainties. 

Although India is a major producer of apples, the country still imported over 500,000 tonnes in 2023. The growth in demand for fresh fruit can be pinned to India's rising population, increase in disposable income and consumer focus on health benefits. 

Leveraging their experience in temperature-controlled logistics, Foodcareplus and Intercontplus ensure optimal cold chain management, ensuring that the fruit reaches its destination in excellent condition.

Advanced monitoring tools, used internally, allow real-time shipment tracking, better planning, timely deliveries, and increased customer satisfaction.

You might also be interested in


Webinar: The Power of Partnerships to End Hunger and Create Better Health for All
GLC Cerritos earns Fair Trade certification for avocado production in Jalisco
USDA commemorates National Agriculture Day
California Avocado Commission debuts ad campaign for significant April harvest
APHIS establishes and expands quarantined areas for citrus canker in Texas
USDA seeks nominees for the Citrus Administrative Committee
Farmers find carbon equals cash when working with Truterra
Ocean Mist Farms Hires New Chief Financial Officer

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands