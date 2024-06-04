Foodcareplus and Intercontplus announce partnership

Belgium-based perishable logistics provider Foodcareplus and India-based frozen products sea freight Intercontplus announced a partnership to to enhance supply chain solutions for fresh produce imports from around the world to India, including apples and citrus fruits.

According to an announcement by Foodcareplus, the strategic partnership will focus on addressing the growing demand for sustainable import solutions for fresh fruit, chocolate, confectionery, and especialty foods by leveraging the company's extensive cold chain network and a Mumbai-located container facility managed by Intercontplus.

Earlier this month, Foodcareplus announced they would introduce a new service designed to assist South African exporters in response to the opening of SA avocados in the country.

The announcement also states that they will work to streamline the import and export processes to and from India, addressing trust issues between importers and suppliers in order to avoid uncertainties.

Although India is a major producer of apples, the country still imported over 500,000 tonnes in 2023. The growth in demand for fresh fruit can be pinned to India's rising population, increase in disposable income and consumer focus on health benefits.

Leveraging their experience in temperature-controlled logistics, Foodcareplus and Intercontplus ensure optimal cold chain management, ensuring that the fruit reaches its destination in excellent condition.

Advanced monitoring tools, used internally, allow real-time shipment tracking, better planning, timely deliveries, and increased customer satisfaction.