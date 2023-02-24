Oppy expanding product lines with Spanish garlic

Amid wide success from its recently launched organic ginger, British Columbia-based Oppy is adding Spanish garlic to its portfolio.

This comes as dollar sales of garlic increased 43% over the last five-year period, according to Nielsen data.

Arriving on both the East and West coasts, the company’s conventional Spanish garlic will be available year-round in bulk and 3-pack mesh bags.

Varieties include pure white, spring white, spring violet and morado in a range of sizes.

“With our customers sharing considerable interest in garlic for some time, we carefully picked a program with superior quality that is sure to expand,” said Executive Director of Berries and Canadian Category Development Aaron Quon.

Oppy is also exploring less traditional varieties, with a black garlic launch possibly in the works.

“Building off of our Peruvian organic ginger from recent years, we look forward to serving our customers and their shoppers with spicy additions as they continue to trend upward,” Quon added.