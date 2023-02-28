Ecuadorian bananas start the year with good export numbers

The Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador (AEBE) has released its statistical report on exports for Jan. 2023.

Exports reached a total of 35,01 million boxes which is a 7,98% increase year-on-year from the 32,42 million boxes exported in 2022.

The report also indicates that the European Union (EU) remains the main market for Ecuadorian bananas with 30,16% of all exports. This was followed by Russia with 24,27% and the middle east with 13,07% of all Ecuadorian banana exports in January.

In the EU, the Netherlands was the country with the highest import volume with 23% of the product sold in the region during the present year.

The Ecuadorian banana industry had gone through a very rough season, mainly caused by the war in Ukraine. Russia is the country with the largest amount of imports, meaning that the conflict with Ukraine reduced exports to the country significantly.

Restrictions from the EU had also reduced export volume to the region.

Leading brands

The report also showed that Dole is the leading brand for Ecuadorian bananas with 11,9% of sales in January, followed by Global Village and Bonita with 6,2% and 5% respectively.