IFPA’s Chief Food Safety Officer stepping down

After almost seven years in the role, Dr. Jennifer McEntire will step away from her role as Chief Food Safety Officer at the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) on May 5, 2023.

In her more than 20 years in the industry, Dr. McEntire has become one of the most highly respected leaders in food safety, providing insights and guidance to member companies, regulatory partners and policy makers, and members of the media.

“Jennifer has been an incredible advocate for the IFPA member community and fresh produce industry, both in collaboration with regulatory agencies so that they understand how our industry works, but also in the role of a trusted and credible resource to help members with their produce safety issues,” said IFPA CEO Cathy Burns.

Most recently, Dr. McEntire worked in pushing for reform in FDA’s foods program, where she was “a steady drumbeat that we expect will result in more effective agency partnerships, policy, and regulations.”

While Dr. McEntire will provide transitional support to the association, IFPA will immediately begin a search for her successor.

“Thanks to Jennifer’s efforts, IFPA’s food safety programs will continue to deliver value to our members and industry. Throughout the PMA-United integration process and first year of IFPA, she was a wonderful contributor to our staff culture by always putting the members’ needs first. I will miss her and wish her nothing but success in her next chapter,” Burns added.