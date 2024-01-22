IFPA’s Foundation for Fresh Produce names 2024 board

The International Fresh Produce Association’s Foundation for Fresh Produce announced the new 2024 Board members and thanked those who are retiring from their service to the organization.

The Board of Directors for 2024 will see Chair-Elect, Alex DiNovo of DNO Produce stepping into the role while 2023 Chair, Martha Hilton, vice president of produce and floral at Wegmans, retires as Chair and continues to serve on the Board for one more year.

“As I step into the role of Chair for the IFPA Foundation for Fresh Produce, I am honored and excited about the opportunity to champion global health through the promotion of fresh fruits and vegetables,” said DiNovo. “The mission to address nutrition insecurity is profoundly meaningful to me, both as a father of seven and as the leader of my family produce business. Thank you to Martha Hilton, our inaugural chair, for laying a strong foundation for our work. It is truly the honor of a lifetime to take the gavel as we strive to ensure everyone has access to fresh, healthy produce.”

The Foundation is focused on improving global health by focusing on improving the appeal of fruit and vegetables as an integral part of people’s diets, supporting the development of infrastructure and supply chain solutions that provide easier access, and establishing strategic alliances that enable children and families to form healthier eating habits.

“Having the opportunity to be the inaugural chair of the IFPA Foundation for Fresh Produce was an incredible experience,” said Martha Hilton, vice president of produce and floral at Wegmans.

“The mission of the Foundation to change the trajectory of human health is one that I am personally passionate about and know that we can have a profound impact on. As the chair, it was amazing to see how we were able to lay the groundwork for where we want the board to go in the future and start to see the hard work pay off. As the incoming chair, Alex’s passion for childhood nutrition will continue to shape the Foundation and I am beyond excited to see what new heights he will take the Foundation to!”

Here is the 2024 slate of new and returning directors:

• Alex DiNovo, DNO Produce, Chair

• Dwight Ferguson, California Agricultural Leadership Foundation, Chair Elect

• Martha Hilton, Wegmans, Immediate Past Chair

• John Oxford, L&M, Secretary/Treasurer

At Large Members of the Board include:

• CarrieAnn Arias

• Inci Dannenberg, Bayer

• Nikki Ford, Hass Avocado Board

• Bil Goldfield, Dole Food Company

• Eileen Hyde, Walmart

• Jason Osborn, The Wonderful Company