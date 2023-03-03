Superfresh Growers to expand after ending 2022 as the largest U.S. cherry grower

Domex Superfresh Growers has announced that it will expand its sweet cherry production by 30% this summer with the addition of a new packaging line.

Superfresh Growers says it had a very good season in 2022, standing out as the largest cherry grower and packer and the latest one to deliver in the U.S. for the season. Its last shipments, from high-altitude orchards, extended beyond the Labor Day holiday into September.

“Freshness and speed to consumers is the key to success in the cherry category,” said Robert Kershaw, CEO of Superfresh Growers.

Kershaw added, “It is magical when an investment improves the experience of all stakeholders in the supply chain. Freshness is the intersection that growers, retailers, and consumers all want. Everyone wants cherries fresh off the tree.”

Conner O’Malley, President of Sales, said: “We expect a big year for cherries in 2023. Our bounce-back volume from 2022 should be fantastic. Our season will be longer than ever, again extending through August. We are excited for the quality this new line will provide, and for the additional capacity we will deliver to the market.”

Domex Superfresh Growers plans to have the facility integrated and running well ahead of the arrival of the 2023 Pacific Northwest cherry crop, which is typically late May. The optical sorter line will handle dark sweet and Rainier cherries.