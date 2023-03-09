Peruvian blueberry industry going strong

The Peruvian blueberry sector continues to grow rapidly with about 68% of blueberries imported into the U.S. coming from this destination according to the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.

In the EU market, Peru also leads the trade for this berry. According to Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR), during 2022, overall Peruvian exports to the EU totaled $6.6 billion.

The good results in revenue have also closely impacted communities in the country. Today, the blueberry crop is creating over 137,752 direct jobs for the 2022-23 season, according to Agraria.pe.

This represents a 14% increase (i.e. 17,199 more jobs) compared to the 120,553 jobs generated in the previous season (2021-2022).

This Association of Blueberry Producers of Peru (Proarándanos), reports that of the total direct jobs generated in the 2022-2023 campaign, 59%, or 79,822 jobs were covered by women.

The guild also pointed out that blueberry cultivation generates about 250 thousand indirect jobs, of which more than half are occupied by women.