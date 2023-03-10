Mexican ag exports reach 30-year high

2022 was a strong year for agriculture in Mexico, with the sector achieving its highestexport rate in 30 years.

Today, Mexico’s balance shows that for the eighth consecutive year, the agricultural and agro-industrial sector has a tradesurplus, which last year reached $5.8 billion dollars.

This is the fifth largest positive balance in 28 years, with figures that show a $50 billion revenue for exports and $44 billion in imports

Some of Mexico’s most profitable goods are, of course, avocados with $3.5 billion, tomatoes with $2.4 billion, peppers with $1.3 billion, citrus fruits with $862 million and strawberries with $788 million.

Luis Fernando Haro, Director of the National Agricultural Council of Mexico (CNA) spoke to FreshFruitPortal.com about the current Mexican food scenario and its upcoming challenges.

The institution represents all of Mexico's production chains, from primary production and logistics to the consumer.

"In 30 years, the countryside has been transformed. I see a before and after the opening of trade with the North American treaty. This made us a competitive sector and is reflected in the exports obtained in 2022," the executive said.

Haro explained that Mexico's strengths lie in its proximity to the U.S., which makes it "the most dynamic economic zone in the world", capable of feeding 500 million people, with close to 70% of the vegetables and 51% of the fruits that Mexico exports going to the U.S. market.

For Haro, Mexico is an important player in food production, since the total agri-food GDP represents 8.8% of the economy and the sector accounts for 13.8% of the country's employed population.

Mexico is the tenth largest food producer in the world, the seventh largest exporter of food and the main supplier of the U.S.. Currently, 22% of U.S. imports come from Mexico.

However, Haro said that the country must be more efficient in logistics, invest in infrastructure and work on extending the agricultural frontier.

"In the best neighborhood in the world, with the largest market and the best purchasing power a few miles to the north, with great maritime access that gives us logistics costs and access that no other country has, we can produce everything throughout the length and breadth of our country," he added.

However, on the economic front, the inflationary crisis reached 14% in Mexico. Price surges in energy, fertilizers and other input costs has the food sector threatened by a possible global recession.