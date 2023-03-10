Naturipe Farms' new strawberry variety makes its debut

Naturipe Farms' strawberry season of its newest variety, Mighty Reds, made its debut. This variety has a bigger size, better taste, and sweetness.

“These delicious berries are so big, we can barely fit two in our hand. The bigger the Naturipe berry, the more there is to slice, share and eat,” says Jerry Moran, Vice President of Sales at Naturipe Farms.

“We are so excited to see our growers' hard work, dedication, and commitment pay off in such a big way.”

Mighty Reds will be on full display in a new single-layer 20-ounce clamshell. Sustainable packaging, with wash away labels, was created to hold up to 15 berries.

These strawberries will be available for a limited time.

The berries join Naturipe’s proprietary big blueberries, Mighty Blues. Both of these berries have a strong color and are characterized by their strong flavor.

“Naturipe Farms is always looking for new and innovative ways to deliver great tasting and good-for-you berries that customers have come to expect from Naturipe,” says Jim Roberts, President of Sales at Naturipe Farms. “We are confident that consumers will find our Mighty Reds to be the sweetest, biggest, and best strawberries around!”

These strawberries are hand-picked by Nature's California growers in Oxnard, Santa Maria, Salinas, and Watsonville.