A leading Chinese avocado importer will be paying a trade visit to Queensland, Australia on June 25.

Riverking, one of China's leading avocado importers, will be visiting Queensland for two days to learn new production practices and build strategic alliances with Australian avocado industry stakeholders.

Organized by Avocados Australia in collaboration with the Queensland Department of Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries, and Trade and Investment Queensland, Riverking officials are scheduled to participate in discussions with Australian representatives about the avocado industry.

Delegates are also scheduled to visit leading avocado growers, packers, and exporters in the eastern coast, and will tour businesses such as Simpson Farms, Costa Group and Donovan Avocados.

China has surpassed Japan as Asia's largest avocado importer, and Riverking is making inroads into the country's avocado business. Their new ripening facility in Shanghai has just opened, representing a significant investment to support the growth of avocados in the country.

This is not the first time the organization has visited the country. Last year, Riverking toured Western Australian avocado growers' orchards and packing houses and met with Western Australian Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis.

Queensland is the biggest avocado-producing state in Australia. According to Avocados Australia’s “Facts At A Glance” report, the state produces 65% of the country's fruit and is expected to grow over the next few years.

Australia produced just over 115,385 ton of avocados in 2022-23, and avocado production is expected to increase to approximately 170,000 ton by 2026.

Avocados Australia’s CEO, John Tyas, emphasizes that access to China is critical for the Australian avocado industry due to its potential increase in exports.

“Avocados Australia has made it a priority to increase Australian avocado exports and I believe this visit by Riverking paves the way for further engagement with our key Chinese stakeholders," Tyas said.