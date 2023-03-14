Lee E. Cole returns as President & CEO of Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc., a global packager and distributor of fresh food, announced that Lee E. Cole is returning to lead Calavo as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Cole has agreed to lead the Company for three years with the goal of returning the company to a position of growth and shareholder value creation.

Cole succeeds Brian W. Kocher, who has stepped down from his role.

“On behalf of Calavo and all of our employees, we thank Brian for all his efforts and wish him success in his future endeavors,” said Steven Hollister, Chairman of the Board of Calavo.

Mr. Cole served as Calavo’s President and Chief Executive Officer from 1999 until his retirement on January 31, 2020. He served as a Director of Calavo for 39 years, and 28 as Chairman of the Board.

“We would also like to welcome back Lee Cole as President and CEO. Lee was responsible for bringing Calavo into the public market and making it one of the largest avocado companies in the world. His knowledge of the avocado business is second to none, and we anticipate great things for the Company and our employees as we move forward,” said Hollister

“I am honored to be asked to lead Calavo once again and look forward to generating value for our shareholders,” Mr. Cole said.