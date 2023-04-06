National Mango Board welcomes Continental Fresh’s Albert Perez as new president

The USDA Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the appointment of the members of the National Mango Board (NMB).

Albert Perez, CEO and Director of Grower Relations for Continental Fresh, is the new chairman of the National Mango Board, who along with other appointees will lead the board in accordance with the Commodity Promotion, Research and Information Act of 1996 and the Mango Order, the National Mango Board announced.

Perez has 34 years of experience in sales and marketing of imported fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America, specializing in mangos.

He was already a NMB affiliate, as well as a member of the United Fresh International Advisory Board and BLUE Missions Group, a non-profit organization.

Dr. Manuel Michel, Executive Director of the National Mango Board, congratulated the newly elected NMB officers and Executive Committee members in 2023.

"We look forward to working with the new NMB leadership and receiving their guidance to develop successful marketing and communication programs that will continue to drive mango demand and consumption," said Dr. Michel.

Albert Perez, of Miami, will serve as chairman of the board and Thomas Hall of Oxnard, California will serve as vice chairman.

Cesar Morocho of Piura, Peru, will serve as secretary, and Luis Carlos Martinez of Guatemala City, has been elected as treasurer, according to NMB sources.

New members

Members who will serve on the executive board in support of the newly elected officers include:

Carlos Palafox, of Jalisco, Mexico, as Industry Relations officer.

Alyssa Hind, of Hidalgo, Texas, as marketing and Communications Chair.

Rod Chamberlain, of Mecca, California, as President of Research and Industry Relations.

Clark Golden, of Vineland, New Jersey, as Ex-Officio Member.

The officers, along with the rest of the National Mango Board members, will continue to uphold the board's mission to increase mango consumption in the U.S. by inspiring consumers and educating them about mango culture, taste and nutrition, while bringing the industry together, the NMB said.