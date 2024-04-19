Guatemalan mango volume to US sees increase

PRESS RELEASE - National Mango Board Market News Summary for week 15 – Mexico, Guatemala and Nicaragua mango volume

Mango volume shipped on week ending 04/13/2024 was approximately 3,022,066 boxes for a total of 19,418,943 boxes for the season. This week volume is about 30% higher than what was shipped the previous week.

Mexico Crop Information – on week ending 04/13/2024 - Pages 3 - 5

Volume shipped from Mexico was approximately 2,357,157 boxes for a total of 17,508,621 boxes for the season. This week volume is 29% higher than what was shipped the previous week.

During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 2,292,476 boxes for a total of 18,318,492 boxes.

Guatemala Crop Information - on week ending 04/13/2024 - Pages 6 - 8

Volume shipped from Guatemala was approximately 602,509 boxes for a total of 1,631,339 boxes for the season. This week volume is 35% higher than what was shipped the previous week.

During the same week last year, volume shipped from Guatemala was 446,476 boxes for a total of 1,988,184 boxes.

Nicaragua Crop Information – on week ending 04/13/2024 - Pages 9 - 10

Volume shipped from Nicaragua was approximately 62,400 boxes for a total of 278,983 boxes for the season. This week volume is 10% higher than what was shipped the previous week.

During the same week last year, volume shipped from Nicaragua was 89,600 boxes for a total of 477,049 boxes.

Read the full week 15 mango crop report here.

