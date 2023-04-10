Naturipe Farms ready to fill shelves with blueberries from Florida and Georgia

Naturipe Farms is kicking off the blueberry season from its Southeast growing region.

The organization is expecting to fill shelves with blueberries in all clamshell sizes, from the single serving 6 oz. clamshell all the way to the 2 lb pack.

Retailers can expect an exceptional crop between mid-April and mid-June.

After two years of unfavorable events like hurricanes and frost, Naturipe will have promotable volumes of high-quality blueberries from Florida and Georgia.

There will also be promotable volumes of organic blueberries from the region.

“Naturipe growers are producing increased promotable volumes of blueberries and helping our retailers grow sales year after year,” says Brian Bocock, Naturipe’s Vice President of Product Management.

“We’re excited to return to stellar volumes of our delicious blueberries after a few seasons impacted by adverse weather. Our growers continue to pick the best and sweetest blueberries from their fields, and we know retailers and consumers alike won’t be able to resist the delicious varieties they’ve come to associate with Naturipe.

In addition to the upcoming noteworthy Southeast blueberry season, Naturipe says it is excited for future seasons of blueberry varieties.

Earlier this month, two of Naturipe’s owners, MBG Marketing and Hortifrut, announced that their world-class breeding program, Berry Blue, is partnering with the University of Florida’s program to develop new and proprietary late-season southern highbush blueberry varieties. These berries will have improved consumer appeal and be sold under the Naturipe brand.

“We are thrilled at the news of this partnership. We are confident Berry Blue and the University of Florida’s impressive breeding programs will bring incredible tasting blueberries and change the industry for the better,” says Jim Roberts, President of Sales at Naturipe.

“The results will benefit retailers, consumers, and Naturipe growers who work hard every day to deliver high-quality, healthy and irresistible blueberries.”

Naturipe continues to offer year-round availability of its conventional and organic blueberries through its Globally Local program. The emphasis Naturipe places on the well-being and success of its growers allows it to be among the first to market with Florida blueberries, fulfilling East Coast needs and allowing for a smooth transition from Chile to Florida to Georgia.