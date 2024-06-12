Superfresh Growers kicks off Oregon blueberry season

Press release (Superfresh Growers)

Superfresh Growers announced another fruitful blueberry season with Norris Farms. Nestled in the Umpqua Valley of southwestern Oregon, Norris Farms harvests around 1,000 acres of blueberries and kiwi berries.

The farm delivers both conventional and organic blueberries to customers.

“The fruit set looks great this year. There’s been a great combination of intermittent warm and cool days with periodic rains. Pollination was more successful than in previous years as well. We’re very excited about how early some of our fields have ripened and plan to start harvesting earlier than usual. We’re set to have a very successful season.” says Ellie Norris.

The unique climate and fertile soil of the Umpqua Valley contribute to the production of blueberries. Norris Farms' packing facility further guarantees that each berry maintains its freshness and flavor from farm to table.

“We take great pride in our partnership with the Norris family,” said Ryan Cleary, Director of Blueberry Sales at Superfresh Growers. “The Oregon fresh crop forecast is up 145% this year. Quality is off the charts at Norris Farms, and we’ll be able to hit the ground running right out of the gate on both conventional and organic. Our production in Washington will kick in shortly after Oregon, ensuring we have a promotable crop all summer long.”

Superfresh Growers prides itself on being a one-stop for summer fruits, including cherries, blueberries, apples, pears, and kiwi berries. Superfresh Growers remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable farming practices, community support, and delivering the finest fruits to tables around the world.



"We look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence and innovation, instilling confidence in our customers as we celebrate the start of the Pacific Northwest blueberry season," said the company.