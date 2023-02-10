Kapi Kapi to debut sustainably grown bananas and pineapples

Global banana producer and exporter Kapi Kapi Growers is launching its newest eco-friendly venture at Fruit Logistica, where the firm is set to debut premium sustainable pineapples and bananas.

The company invests heavily in farm and packhouse food safety as well as health and education programs, while taking care to make a positive impact on the environment by producing sustainable and carbon-neutral products.

“Along with our expansion in North America, a top company goal this year is to continue to expand our presence in the European markets and ensure previous and new customers are more familiar with our brand and products,” said Jorge Acón, director for Kapi Kapi Europe.

Since 1987, Kapi Kapi has utilized the diverse and ideal growing regions across Costa Rica to supply retailers, wholesalers and distributors with a high quality, year-round supply for both cultivars.

In addition, the firm also offers multiple alternatives in terms of packaging specifications and delivery locations to best serve their customer’s specific needs.

“With our recent announcement to expand further into the North American market, we will continue to build lasting connections and ensure we can continue to drive retail sales with a purpose-driven brand,” Acón said.