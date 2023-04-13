CDFA boosting California-grown produce consumption through CNIP

The CDFA ’s California Nutrition Incentive Program (CNIP) has announced a $1.8 million grant which will be awarded to seven projects to facilitate the purchase of California-grown fruit and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets by shoppers using the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition programs.

The new grantees will serve more than 124 Certified Farmers’ Markets in the Los Angeles area, the San Francisco Bay Area and the counties of Butte, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Ventura.

A detailed list of grantees and project descriptions is available on the CNIP webpage.

CNIP addresses food insecurity and access to fresh fruits and vegetables among low-income Californians while simultaneously supporting and expanding markets for California farmers.

The program currently offers nutrition incentives to CalFresh shoppers at more than 285 locations throughout the state, including Certified Farmers’ Markets, Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs and retail outlets.

CNIP was created by Assembly Bill 1321, authored by Assembly Member Phil Ting in 2015. It is administered by CDFA’s Office of Farm to Fork, which leads CDFA ’s food access work.