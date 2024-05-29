Mid-season California avocado crop update published

The California Avocado Commission has shared a mid-season grower crop, a survey they conduct every Spring. The Commission asks growers to provide detailed information regarding their estimated crop volume for the current year.

In addition to the grower crop survey, the Commission also surveys handlers to gather total industry volume estimates and estimated harvest timing. Together the results of these surveys play an important role in helping CAC adjust crop estimates and predict the flow of avocados to market during the critical mid-season.

At this time of year, CAC typically releases a crop update with an estimated crop size and timing. However, there are times when the grower and handler survey results are not aligned closely enough for the Commission to publish one number.

This was last the case in 2019, and now again in 2024. CAC understands the importance of reliable crop data to our growers, handlers, and trade partners, and therefore is providing the results of both the handler and grower mid-season crop updates:

2024 Grower Crop Survey Results:

271.6 million pounds

Hass – 256.6 million pounds

Lamb – 9 million pounds

Gem – 5 million pounds

Other – 1 million pounds

2024 Handler Crop Survey Results:

250 million pounds

Hass – 235 million pounds

Lamb – 9 million pounds

Gem – 5 million pounds

Other – 1 million pounds

The results of the grower crop survey are derived from responses representing nearly 43% of California’s producing acreage. While the grower survey confirms that several growing regions have a light crop on the trees this year, Ventura County production, specifically Santa Paula and Somis, is estimated at 10,000 pounds per acre.

If these estimates are accurate, those two cities alone could harvest one-third of this year’s total crop volume.

Based on the year-to-date harvest volumes and discussions with industry stakeholders suggesting weekly harvest volumes should stay at promotable volumes for the next 10 weeks, the data indicates at a minimum the 2024 California volume will reach the 250-million-pound handler estimate.